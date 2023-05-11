Key trends from April AMFI data: Equity inflows decline sharply, investors flock to gold ETFs and more

Equity mutual funds have witnessed net inflow at Rs 5,275 crore in April 2023 as against Rs 20,190 crore in March 2023. While all equity mutual fund schemes recorded net inflows in April, small-cap schemes saw the highest investments.

The April 2023 mutual fund industry data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) highlighted some key insights. While the equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow at Rs 5,275 crore in April 2023, the total debt scheme saw an inflow at Rs 1,06,677 crore. Here are key trends that AMFI data showed:

Equity inflows decline to lowest in four months

Equity mutual funds have witnessed net inflow at Rs 5,275 crore in April 2023 as against Rs 20,190 crore in March 2023. While all equity mutual fund schemes recorded net inflows in April, small-cap schemes saw the highest investments. Large-cap funds received the lowest inflows, the data showed.

According to Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC, the gross flows have reduced in April over March basis recent rally in the markets thereby reflecting cautious stance by investors.