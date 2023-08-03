CNBC TV18
How travel insurance help during natural calamities and landslide?

4 Min Read
By Anshul  Aug 3, 2023 4:45:00 PM IST (Published)

Whether you are travelling for leisure or business purpose, unexpected costs and emergencies will surely be the last thing you would want to deal with. To be able to compensate and deal with such emergencies, a travel insurance policy proves to be extremely useful.

Travel insurance is designed to provide protection against various unforeseen events that could disrupt the carefully planned vacation. This includes coverage for natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes, which may result in injuries or luggage/personal belongings damage. In the event of a natural disaster causing flight delays or other disruptions, travel insurance can cover the expenses policyholders incur during the intervening period.

"Additionally, many insurance companies offer coverage for medical evacuation and repatriation. When a natural disaster occurs during the trip, several unpleasant situations can arise, but having a travel insurance policy can safeguard policyholders against many of these circumstances," said Aftab Chaz, Associate Director and Business Head at Elephant.in, an insurtech platform.
Trip cancellation coverage
If a natural calamity or landslide occurs before or during one’s trip, travel insurance can cover the expenses associated with trip cancellation or interruption.
"This can include reimbursement for non-refundable expenses such as flights, accommodation etc," Chaz told CNBC-TV18.com.
Emergency medical coverage
If one sustains injuries or falls ill due to a natural calamity or landslide, travel insurance covers their medical expenses, including hospitalization, , and medications.
"This is particularly important if one is traveling to remote areas where medical facilities may be limited," Chaz said.
Emergency evacuation and repatriation
In the event of a severe natural calamity like a landslide that poses a threat to one’s safety, travel insurance covers the costs of emergency evacuation to the nearest medical facility or one’s home country.
Trip delay coverage
If a person is stranded at an airport or unable to reach their destination due to a natural calamity say floods, Chaz said, travel insurance can reimburse his/her additional expenses incurred during the delay, such as accommodation, meals, and transportation.
Travel assistance services
Many travel insurance plans offer 24/7 travel assistance helplines that one can reach for guidance and support during a catastrophe.
"They can provide information about local conditions, emergency services and help individuals to navigate any challenges that can possibly arise," Chaz told CNBC-TV18.com.
It's important to note that the coverage and benefits provided by travel insurance can vary depending on the specific policy and the insurance provider. So, it's always recommended to carefully review the policy terms and conditions to understand the coverage, exclusions, and limitations before purchasing travel insurance.
Additionally, it's advisable to choose a reputable and reliable insurance provider with hands on experience in handling natural calamities and emergencies.
Here's a list of some travel policies available in India:
Insurance ProvidersName of the plan available
Apollo MunichEasy travel- Senior Citizen Easy travel-Family Easy travel-Individual Easy travel- Multi-trip Educare- Student travel plan
Bharti AXAIndividual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance
Bajaj AllianzIndividual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance Travel Asia Senior Citizen Plan Corporate travel Insurance policy
HDFC ERGOIndividual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Suraksha Travel Insurance International Travel Insurance
CholamandalamDomestic Travel Insurance Policy Chola Overseas Travel Protection Policy Senior Citizen Insurance Policy Chola Corporate Travel Days Chola Student Travel protection plan
Future GeneraliOverseas Travel Insurance Schengen/Worldwide Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance
ICICI LombardSenior Citizen Insurance Policy International Travel Insurance Travel Insurance- Gold Multi-Trip
Niva BupaTravelAssure plan
IFFCO TokioOverseas Travel Insurance Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Policy
New India AssuranceSuhana Safar Policy Overseas Mediclaim Policy- for frequent flyers
RelianceAsia Travel Insurance Schengen Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance Overseas Travel Insurance Senior Travel Insurance
National Insurance Travel InsuranceSenior citizen Travel Insurance (70 years above) Asia Travel Insurance Schengen Travel Insurance Domestic Travel Insurance Policy Inbound Travel Insurance Titanium Travel Plan- $ 1 million Australia Travel Insurance
ReligareExplore-International Travel Insurance Student Explore- International Travel & Health Insurance
Royal SundaramSchengen Travel Insurance Overseas Travel Insurance
State Bank Of IndiaInternational Travel Insurance
STAR HEALTH &ALLIEDStar Travel Protect Insurance Policy Star Student Travel Protect Insurance Policy
United IndiaBaggage Travel Insurance Policy Suhana Safar Policy Marga Bhandu Policy
Universal SompoIndividual Overseas Travel Plan Student Travel Insurance Plan Travel Asia
(Source: Bankbazaar)
