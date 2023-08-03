How travel insurance help during natural calamities and landslide?

Whether you are travelling for leisure or business purpose, unexpected costs and emergencies will surely be the last thing you would want to deal with. To be able to compensate and deal with such emergencies, a travel insurance policy proves to be extremely useful.

Travel insurance is designed to provide protection against various unforeseen events that could disrupt the carefully planned vacation. This includes coverage for natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes, which may result in injuries or luggage/personal belongings damage. In the event of a natural disaster causing flight delays or other disruptions, travel insurance can cover the expenses policyholders incur during the intervening period.

"Additionally, many insurance companies offer coverage for medical evacuation and repatriation. When a natural disaster occurs during the trip, several unpleasant situations can arise, but having a travel insurance policy can safeguard policyholders against many of these circumstances," said Aftab Chaz, Associate Director and Business Head at Elephant.in, an insurtech platform.

Trip cancellation coverage

If a natural calamity or landslide occurs before or during one’s trip, travel insurance can cover the expenses associated with trip cancellation or interruption.

"This can include reimbursement for non-refundable expenses such as flights, accommodation etc," Chaz told CNBC-TV18.com.

Emergency medical coverage

If one sustains injuries or falls ill due to a natural calamity or landslide, travel insurance covers their medical expenses, including hospitalization, , and medications.

"This is particularly important if one is traveling to remote areas where medical facilities may be limited," Chaz said.

Emergency evacuation and repatriation

In the event of a severe natural calamity like a landslide that poses a threat to one’s safety, travel insurance covers the costs of emergency evacuation to the nearest medical facility or one’s home country.

Trip delay coverage

If a person is stranded at an airport or unable to reach their destination due to a natural calamity say floods, Chaz said, travel insurance can reimburse his/her additional expenses incurred during the delay, such as accommodation, meals, and transportation.

Travel assistance services

Many travel insurance plans offer 24/7 travel assistance helplines that one can reach for guidance and support during a catastrophe.

"They can provide information about local conditions, emergency services and help individuals to navigate any challenges that can possibly arise," Chaz told CNBC-TV18.com.

It's important to note that the coverage and benefits provided by travel insurance can vary depending on the specific policy and the insurance provider. So, it's always recommended to carefully review the policy terms and conditions to understand the coverage, exclusions, and limitations before purchasing travel insurance.

Additionally, it's advisable to choose a reputable and reliable insurance provider with hands on experience in handling natural calamities and emergencies.

Here's a list of some travel policies available in India:

Insurance Providers Name of the plan available Apollo Munich Easy travel- Senior Citizen Easy travel-Family Easy travel-Individual Easy travel- Multi-trip Educare- Student travel plan Bharti AXA Individual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance Bajaj Allianz Individual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance Travel Asia Senior Citizen Plan Corporate travel Insurance policy HDFC ERGO Individual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Suraksha Travel Insurance International Travel Insurance Cholamandalam Domestic Travel Insurance Policy Chola Overseas Travel Protection Policy Senior Citizen Insurance Policy Chola Corporate Travel Days Chola Student Travel protection plan Future Generali Overseas Travel Insurance Schengen/Worldwide Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance ICICI Lombard Senior Citizen Insurance Policy International Travel Insurance Travel Insurance- Gold Multi-Trip Niva Bupa TravelAssure plan IFFCO Tokio Overseas Travel Insurance Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Policy New India Assurance Suhana Safar Policy Overseas Mediclaim Policy- for frequent flyers Reliance Asia Travel Insurance Schengen Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance Overseas Travel Insurance Senior Travel Insurance National Insurance Travel Insurance Senior citizen Travel Insurance (70 years above) Asia Travel Insurance Schengen Travel Insurance Domestic Travel Insurance Policy Inbound Travel Insurance Titanium Travel Plan- $ 1 million Australia Travel Insurance Religare Explore-International Travel Insurance Student Explore- International Travel & Health Insurance Royal Sundaram Schengen Travel Insurance Overseas Travel Insurance State Bank Of India International Travel Insurance STAR HEALTH &ALLIED Star Travel Protect Insurance Policy Star Student Travel Protect Insurance Policy United India Baggage Travel Insurance Policy Suhana Safar Policy Marga Bhandu Policy Universal Sompo Individual Overseas Travel Plan Student Travel Insurance Plan Travel Asia

(Source: Bankbazaar)