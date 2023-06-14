homepersonal finance NewsImportance of travel insurance when planning trips abroad — here's a check list of policies available

Importance of travel insurance when planning trips abroad — here's a check list of policies available

Importance of travel insurance when planning trips abroad — here's a check list of policies available
5 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  Jun 14, 2023 2:59:36 PM IST (Published)

Travel insurance is an essential insurance that one buys to protect himself/herself against unexpected travel accidents, medical expenditures, baggage loss or delayed arrival of luggage, passport and other documents loss, flight delays, etc. Here's more

Whether you are travelling for leisure or business purpose, unexpected costs and health emergencies will surely be the last thing you would want to deal with. To be able to compensate and deal with such emergencies, a travel insurance policy proves to be extremely useful. You can select the travel insurance plan based on the destination you are travelling to and other specific needs.

Need of travel insurance
By opting for travel insurance, travellers can protect themselves from the hefty costs that they may have to incur abroad due to an unforeseen change of plans such as flight cancellations/delays and medical emergencies. Benefits like missed connection flights, accidents during travel, lost luggage issue are some of the other benefits available under travel insurance.
According to Bhabatosh Mishra, Director - Underwriting, Products & Claims at Niva Bupa Health Insurance, travel plans includes various features such as, emergency in-patient and outpatient medical treatment covering consultations and diagnostic tests, emergency medical evacuation, personal accident cover, daily hospital cash to cover for out-of-pocket expenses, dental treatment and many more.
"Some plans provide cover for Covid related hospitalisation. It also offers pre-existing disease cover up to sub-limits. Apart from single trip and multi-trip travel insurance, the plans may also have options to cover students while they travel abroad to study. These are comprehensive plans, that are made keeping all university requirements in mind," he told CNBC-TV18.com.
Scope of travel insurance
There are endless problems that one might face when travelling abroad - right from injury or illness, being robbed, flight delays to cancellation. Here are some key reasons why a travel insurance is a must have for overseas travellers (as compiled by Mishra):
  • Many countries have a mandatory condition to have a travel insurance without which visas are not provided.
  • One can avail emergency inpatient and outpatient treatment for medical emergencies.
  • Provides coverage for medical expenses for hospitalisation due to COVID-19.
  • Loss of Baggage missed flight connections, interruptions in the trip etc. are covered.
  • It provides coverage for death, permanent total disability, and permanent partial disability due to an accident.
  • Provides coverage for medical evacuation. One can get reimbursement of the cost of the transportation of the insured person from a hospital to the nearest medical facility.
  • Provides trip protection features that will help customers in emergencies like trip cancellation or trip interruption, trip delay, loss of passport, loss/delay of checked in baggage, loss of international driving license and loss of electronic gadgets.
    • Policies available
    Here's a list of some travel policies available in India:
    Insurance ProvidersName of the plan available
    Apollo MunichEasy travel- Senior Citizen Easy travel-Family Easy travel-Individual Easy travel- Multi-trip Educare- Student travel plan
    Bharti AXAIndividual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance
    Bajaj AllianzIndividual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance Travel Asia Senior Citizen Plan Corporate travel Insurance policy
    HDFC ERGOIndividual Travel Insurance Family Travel Insurance Student Suraksha Travel Insurance International Travel Insurance
    CholamandalamDomestic Travel Insurance Policy Chola Overseas Travel Protection Policy Senior Citizen Insurance Policy Chola Corporate Travel Days Chola Student Travel protection plan
    Future GeneraliOverseas Travel Insurance Schengen/Worldwide Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance
    ICICI LombardSenior Citizen Insurance Policy International Travel Insurance Travel Insurance- Gold Multi-Trip
    Niva BupaTravelAssure plan
    IFFCO TokioOverseas Travel Insurance Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Policy
    New India AssuranceSuhana Safar Policy Overseas Mediclaim Policy- for frequent flyers
    RelianceAsia Travel Insurance Schengen Travel Insurance Student Travel Insurance Overseas Travel Insurance Senior Travel Insurance
    National Insurance Travel InsuranceSenior citizen Travel Insurance (70 years above) Asia Travel Insurance Schengen Travel Insurance Domestic Travel Insurance Policy Inbound Travel Insurance Titanium Travel Plan- $ 1 million Australia Travel Insurance
    ReligareExplore-International Travel Insurance Student Explore- International Travel & Health Insurance
    Royal SundaramSchengen Travel Insurance Overseas Travel Insurance
    State Bank Of IndiaInternational Travel Insurance
    STAR HEALTH &ALLIEDStar Travel Protect Insurance Policy Star Student Travel Protect Insurance Policy
    United IndiaBaggage Travel Insurance Policy Suhana Safar Policy Marga Bhandu Policy
    Universal SompoIndividual Overseas Travel Plan Student Travel Insurance Plan Travel Asia
    (Source: Bankbazaar)
    Factors to consider
    Customers should always evaluate the level or amount of coverage they require for the trip they are undertaking. Depending on the duration of the trip and the activities they have planned, they should choose the coverage accordingly. For a leisure trip, one can choose a policy with lower coverage. However, a thrilling trip would require a policy with higher and wider coverage.
    Travel insurance policy might have restrictions regarding their coverage as well.
    The length and distance of the trip very much determine the cost of travel insurance policies. For a small trip, the coverage would be less. However, for a long and distant trip, the price would be more. Likewise, if the destination of the trip is known to be a high-risk zone or is famous for adventure activities, the premium of the policy may increase.
    Before purchasing a policy, customers should declare any pre-existing medical condition to the insurance provider. Non-declaration could make the claim invalid. Customers should also consider riders as most travel policies may not cover costly articles such as electronic items and ornaments. In these cases, travel policy riders may be helpful.
    (Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    featuredinsuranceTravel insurance

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation

    Third Eye | Here's how replenishing structures gaining currency in securitisation

    Jun 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

    Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD's Bhuj radar operational just 48 hours prior to anticipated landfall | EXCLUSIVE

    Jun 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

    Mind Matters | To the Brink and Back (Part-2): A rubble-strewn road to recovery

    Jun 13, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

    Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling

    Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read