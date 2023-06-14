Importance of travel insurance when planning trips abroad — here's a check list of policies available

Travel insurance is an essential insurance that one buys to protect himself/herself against unexpected travel accidents, medical expenditures, baggage loss or delayed arrival of luggage, passport and other documents loss, flight delays, etc. Here's more

Whether you are travelling for leisure or business purpose, unexpected costs and health emergencies will surely be the last thing you would want to deal with. To be able to compensate and deal with such emergencies, a travel insurance policy proves to be extremely useful. You can select the travel insurance plan based on the destination you are travelling to and other specific needs.

Need of travel insurance

By opting for travel insurance , travellers can protect themselves from the hefty costs that they may have to incur abroad due to an unforeseen change of plans such as flight cancellations/delays and medical emergencies. Benefits like missed connection flights, accidents during travel, lost luggage issue are some of the other benefits available under travel insurance.

According to Bhabatosh Mishra, Director - Underwriting, Products & Claims at Niva Bupa Health Insurance, travel plans includes various features such as, emergency in-patient and outpatient medical treatment covering consultations and diagnostic tests, emergency medical evacuation, personal accident cover, daily hospital cash to cover for out-of-pocket expenses, dental treatment and many more.