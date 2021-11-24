Transfer of PF account won't be required with change of jobs soon, says EPFO

Transferring Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) or merging your PF account will soon become a thing of the past. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a centralized system that will facilitate de-duplication and merger of all PF accounts of any member.

The decision was taken during the 229 meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT).

"Approval was accorded for development of centralized IT-enabled systems by C-DAC. Post this, the field functionalities will move on a central database in a phased manner enabling smoother operations and enhanced service delivery. The centralized system will facilitate de-duplication and merger of all PF accounts of any member. It will remove the requirement of transfer of account on change of job," as per the press release issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on November 20.