Trading in stock market: Key strategies you should follow

Trading in the stock market involves the buying and selling of shares or ownership stakes in publicly listed companies. These transactions occur on stock exchanges like the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Traders aim to profit from the fluctuations in stock prices, capitalising on price movements to buy low and sell high, or even profit from falling prices by short selling.

Here are key strategies one should note before taking the trading journey (as compiled by Divyam Parashar, Founder and CEO of Upmarket Academy, a financial education academy):

Trade in Nifty100 stocks only

Only trade in Nifty 100 stocks as they are comparatively larger scrips with more volumes, less volatility and more stability as compared to the smaller scrips with lesser volumes.

Don't carry overnight positions

This is especially true for are a new trader and or for those who don't have any strong analysis behind the decision.

Trade where the institutions and mutual funds are

This means traders should basically go for the stocks in which Institutions and Big funds are invested. They are less likely to give huge momentum in small timeframe.

Don't just follow the news

Don't trade the stocks which are in news if you are a newbie as they have high sentiments attached to them and as the price moves these emotions of fear and greed keep on increasing, which in turn increases the volatility of the stock.

Analyse risk

A trader should make sure that they are only risking 2 percent of their capital on a single trade if they are intraday trader and/or 10 percent per trade if they are swing/positional trader. This may vary based on their trading style number of trades, risk per trade etc. They must make sure that they are following all risk management rules and are under the guidance of a successful trader or a mentor who guides them through their thick and thin.

Should you go for positional or intraday trading?

This depends on several factors, said Divyam Parashar, Founder and CEO of Upmarket Academy.

Capital

"If a person has a small capital (< Rs Llakh) then it is not possible for them to trade comfortably in futures (The instrument in which positional trades are mostly taken), where as if one has a large capital (>Rs 10 lakh) they can trade in whichever segment they want to, be it intraday or positional," he said.

Risk appetite

A rich person with a large capital of Rs 10 lakh may not have the "Guts" or the appetite to digest a loss of Rs 20,000 comfortably without letting it affect their emotions and their trading patters or a retail trader with small capital might have the appetite to digest a risk of Rs 2,000 comfortably without affecting their trading and emotions, or vice verca, as per Parashar of Upmarket Academy.

Personality

It is important that the trader has some important personality traits like decision making, practical approach and control over emotions in order to become a good positional or intraday trader.

Schedule

If a person does not have time during the day to take intraday trades or has a job to go to or college to attend, Divyam Parashar, Founder and CEO of Upmarket Academy said.