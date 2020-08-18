Total mutual funds AUM back to pre-COVID levels in July; here are the top sector and stock changes

Total assets under management (AUM) of domestic Mutual Funds (MFs) have climbed back to the pre-COVID levels at Rs 27.1 lakh crore after plunging 18 percent in March 2020, a report by Motilal Oswal noted. After the plunge, the total AUM in March 2020 was around Rs 22.3 lakh crore versus Rs 27.2 lakh crore in February 2020. This was primarily led by equity, liquid, income, and other ETF funds.

Meanwhile, Equity AUM of domestic MFs increased 5 percent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 7.8 lakh crore in July 2020, the report added. The rise was on account of an increase in market indices (Nifty and Sensex) and a marginal increase in sales of equity schemes.

The Nifty has maintained its upward momentum and closed higher for the second consecutive month in July 2020. Corporate commentaries on gradual demand recovery coupled with benign global backdrop aided the Nifty’s north-bound journey.

However, the net equity outflow for the month of July stood at Rs 3,845.4 crore against an inflow of Rs 225.3 crore (MoM), data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. This was the first withdrawal since March 2016, primarily on profit-booking by investors.

The month saw notable changes in sector and stock allocation of funds. As per the MOSL report, on MoM basis, the weights of technology, healthcare, oil & gas and increased, while that of private banks, consumer, utilities, capital goods, telecom, retail, automobiles and NBFCs moderated.

The mutual funds increased the weights of the technology sector by 180 bps to its 53-month high of 10.5 percent. The sector has climbed back to the second position in the allocation of mutual funds, stated MOSL.

Oil & gas was another sector that witnessed bullish trend from the MFs. Its weights increased for the second consecutive month and climbed to a new high of 9.7 percent, noted the report. It hs risen over 220 bps in the last 1 year.

Meanwhile, the private bank sector's weights fell to its 22-month low of 16.2 percent, down over 400 bps in the last 1 year. Despite the decline in weight, the sector remained the top sector holding for MFs in July 2020, the MOSL note mentioned.

Among stocks, as per the report, 4 of the top-10 stocks, in terms of MoM value increase, were from healthcare. These included Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, and Divi's Labs. Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS, HCL Tech, PI Industries, were the other stock that witnessed a rise in value in July.