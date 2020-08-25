Personal Finance Existing health insurance policy: Top-up vs super top-up vs riders - which one should you buy? Updated : August 25, 2020 08:56 PM IST Top-up or super top-up plans are designed to offer additional health insurance coverage to the existing health plan. On the other hand, riders are add-on covers for insurers to render and enhance the scope of a health policy resulting in most inclusive protection. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply