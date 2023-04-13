Top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in March 2023

Fund manager buys or sells stocks in order to maximise gains based on the category the fund belongs to. Here's a look at top stocks bought and sold in March 2023

Mutual funds in India were seen actively buying large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks in March 2023, as per data from ICICI Direct and Ace Equity. In the large-cap space, mutual funds were seen actively buying stocks like Samvardhana Motherson International, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Marico, IOCL, Bosch, Tata Motors, Power Grid, BPCL, and Interglobe Aviation.

These stocks belong to various sectors such as auto, aviation, FMCG, and energy, indicating that mutual funds were looking for a well-diversified portfolio.

In the mid-cap segment, mutual funds were seen buying stocks like HDFC AMC, Piramal Enterprises, Biocon, Devyani International, NMDC, BHEL, Sonal BLW, Sun TV, Star Health, and Gillette. Stocks in this segment belong to sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, and media, among others.

In the small-cap space, mutual funds were seen buying stocks like Capri Global, Data Patterns, Usha Martin, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Home First Finance, Mahindra CIE, CE Infosystems, Wonderla Holidays, Rain Industries, and Healthcare Global. These stocks belong to sectors such as finance, engineering, and healthcare, indicating that mutual funds were looking to invest in sectors with potential for growth.

On the other hand, mutual funds were seen actively selling large-cap stocks such as Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Adani Green, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, SRF, GAIL, Britannia, Ambuja Cements, and Adani Total Gas. These stocks belong to various sectors such as metals, infrastructure, and FMCG, indicating that mutual funds were looking to exit from these sectors.

In the mid-cap segment, mutual funds were seen selling stocks like Patanjali, Yes Bank, GMR Infra, PB Fintech, Aditya Birla, IRFC, L&T Technology Services, Max Healthcare, Astral Ltd, and Concor. Stocks in this segment belong to sectors such as healthcare, IT, and infrastructure, among others.

In the small-cap space, mutual funds were seen selling stocks like MGL, SH Kelkar, IIFL Finance, Jagran Prakashan, Orient Cement, Quess Corp, Jindal Stainless, Stove Kraft, TCNS Clothing, and WPIL. These stocks belong to sectors such as finance, engineering, and media, indicating that mutual funds were looking to exit from some of these names which could be due to profit booking and also weakness in growth prospects as well.

When we look at the AMC-wise top buys, data suggested that SBI AMC bought Firstsource Solutions among other names, ICICI Prudential AMC was buying Divgi Torq Transfer, HDFC AMC was buying Red Tape, Nippon AMC got into Data Patterns, UTI AMC and Mirae AMC bought NMDC, Aditya Birla Sunlife boight Gokaldas Exports, Axis AMC liked Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra AMC got into Glenmark Pharma, and DSP AMC was buying Kirloskar Oil Engines. These are the top buys and there are other stocks in the list as well.

In conclusion, mutual funds in India were seen actively buying stocks across various segments and sectors, indicating that they were looking for a well-diversified portfolio. They were also seen selling stocks across segments and sectors, indicating that they were repositioning their portfolios.

