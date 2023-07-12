Top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in June 2023

Nuvama Alt Research has recently published a report detailing the stocks that mutual funds bought and sold during this period.

The equity mutual funds witnessed net inflow at Rs 8,245 crore in June 2023 as against Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023, according to the recent Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. While there has been a notable shift of funds from the largecap space to midcap and smallcap stocks, there were still some additions in the largecap segment.

Notably, Coal India and HUL were included in the list of largecap funds, alongside Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer, and Reliance Industries. However, there were reductions in certain stocks that had previously garnered attention.

For instance, HAL, a stock that had experienced a stock split and reached record highs, saw some profit-taking from those levels. Additionally, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, which had experienced substantial gains, also faced profit-taking.

L&T and Bajaj Finance are two stocks that received focus due to reductions in the largecap space.

In June, midcaps garnered significant attention , with the midcap index reaching record highs. Solar Industries, a defense company, and Coforge from the midcap IT sector witnessed increased traction. While the largecap IT sector was not performing well, there were some additions from the midcap IT space. Timken India, a bearing manufacturer, and Shriram Finance were also noteworthy additions.

Top reductions included Indian Hotels, which experienced a stellar rally post-COVID, as well as Max Health, Federal Bank, Max Financials and Dixon Tech. The reduced interest in Dixon Tech is likely due to concerns about elevated valuations in the EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) space, where Dixon Tech is considered the most expensive.

In the smallcap category, several new entrants emerged in the buying scenario. IKIO Lighting, which had an impressive listing, as well as recent listings like ideaForge, MRPL and Kolte Patil, were among the notable additions.

Regarding top additions, Aether Industries and TD Power were included, as power-related companies performed well during this period. CreditAccess Grameen, CMS Info Systems and KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences) were also among the notable additions.

Conversely, top reductions were observed in Blue Star, Cyient (a midcap IT company), GSPL, Cholamandalam Finance and Carborundum.