Top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in February 2023

Fund manager buys or sells stocks in order to maximize gains based on the category the fund belongs to. Here's a look at top stocks bought and sold
Mutual funds (MFs) participation in the secondary market slowed down in the month of February, according to Nuvama Research report. While MFs deployed Rs 12,800 crore, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 5,500 crore in Indian secondary market, the report said. Key additions by MFs included Reliance Industries, HDFC and Interglobe Aviation.
The key reductions were ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (which was trimmed following MSCI Inclusion) and State Bank of India, said Abhilash Pagaria, Head at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
Here are the key mid cap, small cap and large cap stocks mutual funds bought and sold in the month of February (Compiled by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research)
Midcap
The key additions were Coforge and Syngene International Limited. The key reductions were Max Financial, The Phoenix Mills, Container Corporation and IDFC First Bank.
Smallcap
The key additions were Zensar Technology, Sapphire Foods and Heritage Foods. The key reductions were RBL Bank, eClerx Services and Anand Rathi Wealth.
Summary of the additions and reductions in the stocks for 3 consecutive months is as follows (Compiled by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research):
Large cap
Key additions were Reliance Industries, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. Key reductions were Coal India, SBI Life, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto and Varun Beverages.
Midcap
Key additions were Muthoot Finance, United Breweries, Astral, Bharat Forge and PayTM (One97). Key reductions were L&T Technologies, JSW Energy, Tata Elxsi, Solar Industries and Aditya Birla Capital.
Smallcap
Key additions were BASF India, Natco Pharma, Azko Nobel, Tejas Network and Godfrey Phillips. Key reductions were Sundaram Clayton, CESC, Manappuram Fin, Eris Lifesciences and Route Mobile
Here's a look at MF house wise activity (Compiled by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research):
Aditya Birla SL Mutual Fund
Major additions were Coforge, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. The major reductions were Dr. Reddy's Lab, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports. Orient Electric and Stylam Industries Ltd. were new entrants while Dishman Carbogen was a complete exit.
Axis Mutual Fund
Prominent additions were Shree Cement, Cholamandalam Finance and M&M Finance. It reduced Bajaj Finance, Divi's Lab and ICICI Bank. New entrants included Triveni Turbine and HindZinc while Guj Fluorochem was a complete exit.
DSP Mutual Fund
Large additions were Equitas Small Finance, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank. It's major reductions included SBI Life Insurance and Bank of Baroda.
Equitas Small Finance and Gujarat Fluoro Chemicals were new entrants while complete exit included RHI Magnesita.
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
The major additions were Equitas Small Finance, Jubilant Food and Sun PharmaInds. The fund reduced exposure in Equitas Small Finance, Ashok Leyland and Federal Bank. The list of new entries included Kajaria Ceramics and Tata Chemicals while Kaynes Tech was a complete exit.
HDFC Mutual Fund
The large additions were Titan Company and Tata Motors. It's prominent reductions were ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Coal India. Narayana Hrudaya were new entrants.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
The major additions were Reliance Industries and SBI Life Insurance. The fund reduced ICICI Bank, ITC and TVS Motor. Piramal Pharma was a new entrant while Kaynes Tech was a complete exit.
Kotak Mutual Fund
The large additions were HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC. It's prominent reductions included ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
New entrants included Sundram Fasten while Sapphire Foods was a complete
exit.
SBI Mutual Fund
Prominent additions were Tech Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation and Divi's Lab. It's major reductions included State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. Piramal Pharma was a new entrant.
