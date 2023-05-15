Top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in April 2023

In mid and small cap category, mutual funds added RHI Magnesita, Nykaa, Crompton Greaves, Dixon Tech, Avalon Tech, CE Info System and CMS Info System.

Equity flows in mutual fund schemes has moderated to Rs 65 billion (5 month low) in April, according to Nuvama Research report. However, there is nothing alarming as April tend to be moderate month and profit taking in lumpsum drives flows lower, the report said.. The monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) flows fell marginally to Rs 137 billion in April from a record high of Rs 142.7 billion seen in March.

Now, talking about mutual fund additions, Infosys, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were the major additions in large cap category. On the other hand, mutual funds trimmed positions in Axis Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

In mid and small cap category, mutual funds added RHI Magnesita, Nykaa, Crompton Greaves, Dixon Tech, Avalon Tech, CE Info System and CMS Info System.

In April, Mutual Funds sold Rs 51 billion and alongside FIIs bought Rs 124 billion in Indian secondary market.

Here's a look at mutual fund top additions and reductions for 3 consecutive months:

Large cap

Key additions were Reliance Industries, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Nestle India and Tata Motors. Key reductions were ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India , L I C and

bajaj Finserv.

Mid cap

Key additions were Astral, Persistent System, Petronet LNG, Apollo Tubes and Guj Fluorochem. Key reductions were Tata Coms, Patanjali Foods, Solar Industries, SAIL and Honeywell Auto.

Smallcap

Key additions were Poly Medi, Bikaji Foods, Allcargo Logi, PNB Housing and Rites. Key reductions were Aditya Birla AMC, Route Mobile, Karur Vysya Bank, Ingersoll Rand and Sundaram Clayton.

Mutual fund house wise activity

Aditya Birla SL MFs major additions were Infosys, Poonawalla Fincorp and Tata Motors. It's major reductions were Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab and ICICI Bank. Mankind Pharma and La Opala RG were new entrants.

Axis MFs prominent additions were Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro. It reduced Infosys and HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. New entrants included Credit Access Grameen and Mankind Pharma while Tatva Chintan Pharma was a complete exit.

DSP MFs large additions were Cipla, Guj Fluorochem and Samvardhana Motherson. It's major reduce included HCL Technologies, Supreme Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Mankind Pharma and GHCL Textiles were new entrants while complete exit included KEI Industries.

Franklin Templeton MFs major additions were ACC, Dixon Technology and City Union Bank. The fund reduced exposure in Maruti Suzuki, Delhivery and Zydus Life. The list of new entries included Dixon Technolog and Mankind Pharma while CEAT was a complete exit.