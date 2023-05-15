Breaking News
Market at close | Sensex and Nifty end on a 5-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsTop stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in April 2023

Top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in April 2023

Top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in April 2023
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 15, 2023 3:27:05 PM IST (Published)

In mid and small cap category, mutual funds added RHI Magnesita, Nykaa, Crompton Greaves, Dixon Tech, Avalon Tech, CE Info System and CMS Info System. 

Equity flows in mutual fund schemes has moderated to Rs 65 billion (5 month low) in April, according to Nuvama Research report. However, there is nothing alarming as April tend to be moderate month and profit taking in lumpsum drives flows lower, the report said.. The monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) flows fell marginally to Rs 137 billion in April from a record high of Rs 142.7 billion seen in March.

Live Tv

Loading...

Now, talking about mutual fund additions, Infosys, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were the major additions in large cap category. On the other hand, mutual funds trimmed positions in Axis Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.
In mid and small cap category, mutual funds added RHI Magnesita, Nykaa, Crompton Greaves, Dixon Tech, Avalon Tech, CE Info System and CMS Info System.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X