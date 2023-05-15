Top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in April 2023

In mid and small cap category, mutual funds added RHI Magnesita, Nykaa, Crompton Greaves, Dixon Tech, Avalon Tech, CE Info System and CMS Info System.

Equity flows in mutual fund schemes has moderated to Rs 65 billion (5 month low) in April, according to Nuvama Research report. However, there is nothing alarming as April tend to be moderate month and profit taking in lumpsum drives flows lower, the report said.. The monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) flows fell marginally to Rs 137 billion in April from a record high of Rs 142.7 billion seen in March.

Now, talking about mutual fund additions, Infosys, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were the major additions in large cap category. On the other hand, mutual funds trimmed positions in Axis Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

In mid and small cap category, mutual funds added RHI Magnesita, Nykaa, Crompton Greaves, Dixon Tech, Avalon Tech, CE Info System and CMS Info System.