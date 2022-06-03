Fixed deposits (FDs) are financial instruments that offer investors a safe and risk-free method of accumulating wealth through compounding interest. What many individuals do not realise is that FDs are not just offered by banks but also by corporations and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).
While NBFCs generally offer higher interest rates, their FDs are less liquid and customers should also note that NBFCs do not come under the Rs 5 lakh guarantee provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).
That said, here are the top NBFCs that offer the best interest rates on FDs:
Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd — 6.31 percent to 7.62 percent pa
Shriram City Union Finance Co Ltd — 6.31 percent to 7.62 percent pa
Muthoot Capital Services Limited — 6.25 percent to 7.25 percent pa
Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd — 5.75 percent to 6 percent pa
PNB Housing Finance Ltd — 5.75 percent to 7 percent pa
Bajaj Finance Limited — 5.75 percent to 7 percent pa
HDFC Ltd — 5.65 percent to 6.70 percent pa
Sundaram Home Finance — 5.50 percent to 6.05 percent pa
ICICI Home Finance — 5.25 percent to 6.8 percent pa
LIC Housing Finance Ltd — 5.60 percent to 6.60 percent pa
Additionally, some of these NBFCs also offer an extra interest rate bonus for when an FD is renewed on maturity. Senior citizens can also receive an additional 0.25-0.50 percent bonus interest rates on their FDs.