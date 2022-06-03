Fixed deposits (FDs) are financial instruments that offer investors a safe and risk-free method of accumulating wealth through compounding interest. What many individuals do not realise is that FDs are not just offered by banks but also by corporations and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).

While NBFCs generally offer higher interest rates, their FDs are less liquid and customers should also note that NBFCs do not come under the Rs 5 lakh guarantee provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

That said, here are the top NBFCs that offer the best interest rates on FDs:

Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd — 6.31 percent to 7.62 percent pa

Shriram City Union Finance Co Ltd — 6.31 percent to 7.62 percent pa

Muthoot Capital Services Limited — 6.25 percent to 7.25 percent pa

Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd — 5.75 percent to 6 percent pa

PNB Housing Finance Ltd — 5.75 percent to 7 percent pa

Bajaj Finance Limited — 5.75 percent to 7 percent pa

HDFC Ltd — 5.65 percent to 6.70 percent pa

Sundaram Home Finance — 5.50 percent to 6.05 percent pa

ICICI Home Finance — 5.25 percent to 6.8 percent pa

LIC Housing Finance Ltd — 5.60 percent to 6.60 percent pa

Additionally, some of these NBFCs also offer an extra interest rate bonus for when an FD is renewed on maturity. Senior citizens can also receive an additional 0.25-0.50 percent bonus interest rates on their FDs.

Also read: Check fixed deposit interest rates of top banks for general and senior citizens