Top large, mid, and small-cap stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in September

Equity mutual funds witnessed outflow for the third consecutive month in September with investors moving out Rs 734 crore compared to an outflow of Rs 4,000 crore in August, the AMFI data showed. Except for equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), focused fund and sectoral categories, all the other equity categories witnessed net outflow. The August outflow came on the back of large pull-out from multi-caps due to the Sebi guidelines.

Meanwhile, SIP inflows remained at Rs 7,788 crore in September as compared to Rs 7,792 crore in August

Besides, investors pulled out over Rs 51,900 crore from debt mutual funds (MFs) last month compared to Rs 3,907 crore in August, AMFI data added.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net outflow of a little over Rs 52,000 crore across all segments during the period under review, as against Rs 14,553 crore in August. This outflow could be attributed to withdrawals from liquid, equity and hybrid schemes.

The data further showed that in the equity segment, multi-cap was the worst hit with an outflow of Rs 1,114 crore, followed by large-cap ( Rs 576 crore), value fund (Rs 489 crore) and mid-cap (Rs 68 crore). Among fixed-income securities, liquid schemes saw a pull-out of Rs 65,952 crore, ultra-short duration funds (Rs 4,867 crore) and money market (Rs 4,857 crore).

In a report, ICICI Direct mentioned the top 30 stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in September.

In the large-cap space, the highest buying was seen in Adani Green, Piramal Enterprises, Godrej Consumer, Bosch, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj auto, Concor, and Maruti Suzuki.

However, stocks like Bharti Infratel, HDFC AMC, Punjab National Bank, SBI Cards, MRF, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive, Bank of Baroda, Asian Paints, and Havells India saw the highest selling in August, the ICICI Direct report noted.

Among midcaps, Zydus Wellness, Mindtree, Tata Communications, L&T Tech Services, IIFL Wealth and Mphasis witnessed the highest buying from mutual funds in September. Other top buys also included Adani Enterprises, Glenmark Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, and Aavas Financiers.

On the other hand, the top ten biggest sells were seen in Vodafone Idea, JSW Energy, Shriram Transport, BHEL, Jubilant Life, Syngene, SAIL, Canara Bank, IRCTC, and Mahanagar Gas, added the report.

Vodafone Idea, Syngene International were also in the in top 10 selling list in July as well as August.

Finally, in the smallcap space, Shilpa Medicare, Essel Propack, Valiant Organics, GMM Pfaudler, BSE, India Cements, Graphite India, Amber Enterprises, Andhra Paper and Kalyani Steels were the top 10 buys as per ICICI Direct.