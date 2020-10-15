  • SENSEX
Top large, mid, and small-cap stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in September

Updated : October 15, 2020 12:53 PM IST

Equity mutual funds witnessed outflow for the third consecutive month in September with Rs 734 crore moving out.
In the large-cap space, the highest buying was seen in Adani Green, Piramal Enterprises, Godrej Consumer, and Bosch.
Among midcaps, Zydus Wellness, Mindtree, Tata Communications, L&T Tech Services, IIFL Wealth and Mphasis witnessed the highest buying.
