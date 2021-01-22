Personal Finance Top large, mid, and small-cap stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in December Updated : January 22, 2021 05:57 PM IST Stocks like Vedanta, Bandhan Bank, DLF, UPL, Colgate-Palmolive, and InterGlobe Aviation saw the highest selling in December Equity mutual funds witnessed the highest ever outflow in the month of December with investors moving out Rs 17,700 crore. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply