Education loan: Here's a list of banks offering lowest interest rates

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini After the hike in repo rates by RBI, the interest rates of education loans offered by the top banks in the country were also raised.

Education loans are sanctioned as a floating-rate retail loan, which are linked to an external benchmark. For most banks, this external benchmark is the repo rate, which means that education loans have become costlier since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rates in the past few months. Cumulatively so far, the central bank has hiked the key policy rate by 140 basis points.

Some public sector banks are still offering lower interest rates on education loans.

Here are the top 8 banks that are offering the lowest interest rates on education loans:

1. Central Bank of India

The Central Bank of India offers various schemes for student loans that start from 6.85 percent interest rate to 9.0 percent interest rate depending on the loan amount and nature of course/institute.

2. Bank of Baroda

The Bank of Baroda offers student loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 7.40 percent to 10.50 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of course/institute.

3. SBI

The State Bank of India offers student loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 7.50 percent to 10.05 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of course/institute.

4. Bank of Maharashtra

The Bank of Maharashtra offers education loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 7.70 percent to 8.80 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of course/institute.

5. Indian Bank

The Indian Bank offers education loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 8.20 percent to 10.20 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of course/institute.

6. Punjab and Sind Bank

The Punjab and Sind Bank offers education loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 10.50 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of course/institute.

7. Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank offers student loans under various schemes with interest rates ranging from 8.40 percent to 9.90 percent depending on the loan amount and nature of course/institute.

8. Bank of India

The Bank of India offers student loans of up to 7.5 lakhs at an interest rate of 1 year MCLR + 1.70 percent which comes out to be 9.05 percent and for loan above 7.5 lakhs the interest rate is 1 year MCLR + 2.50 percent which is 9.85 percent.