Top 30 large, mid and small-cap stocks bought and sold by MFs in June

Money continued to flow into equities for a second straight month in June, though, at a slower pace, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Thursday. June inflows stood at Rs 4,608.7 crore vs Rs 9,235 crore last month, while the total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 33.67 lakh crore, the data showed.

SIP flows in June came in at an all-time high at Rs 9,155 crore compared to Rs 8,819 crore in May 2021.

Meanwhile, equity markets were also higher in June with the benchmark Nifty touching a fresh high of 15,916. The frontline index rose around one percent during the month led by the receding second COVID wave boosting confidence in economic recovery, and in-line earnings season.

In a report, ICICI Direct mentioned the top 30 stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in June:

In the large-cap space, the highest buying was seen in Indus Towers, Havells India, SBI Cards, JSW Steel, and Muthoot Finance. Meanwhile, HDFC Life, Godrej Consumer, Punjab National Bank, Biocon, and Tech Mahindra also witnessed massive inflows.

However, stocks like Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, and Titan saw the highest selling in June, the ICICI Direct report noted.

Among mid-caps, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Shriram Transport Finance, Indian Bank, TVS Motor Company, and ZEE witnessed the highest buying from mutual funds in June. Other top buys also included Manappuram Finance, Godrej Industries, IDFC First Bank, Escorts and Amara Raja Batteries.

On the other hand, the highest-selling was seen in JSW Energy, Vodafone Idea, Sun TV Network, Petronet LNG, and Alkyl Amines, the ICICI Securities report added.

Finally, in the small-cap space, Dodla Dairy, KIMS, Orchid Pharma, Shyam Metalics, and Zensar Tech were the top buys, as per ICICI Direct.

Easy Trip Planners, Rane Holdings, SpiceJet, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Happiest Minds Technologies were sold the most in June.