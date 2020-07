Gold investment is considered as a means to bring financial security in one's portfolio. From buying gold in physical form to investing in paper gold such as gold exchange-traded funds (Gold ETFs) or sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), there are several options available in the market.

However, too many options may confuse investors and they may be left wondering which investment mode suits them more.

In view of this, let’s discuss different parameters of investments and see which options suit the needs more:

Liquidity

Liquidity is an essential factor when it comes to investing. Most people want to invest in schemes that are easily accessible.

When it comes to investing in the yellow metal, gold ETFs offer better liquidity, says Ishu Datwani, founder, ANMOL -- a jewelry entrepreneur.

Unlike gold funds, ETFs don’' have any exit loads, which means investors can buy or sell the units at any time during the market hours. Units of gold funds can be redeemed by selling them back to the fund house based on the NAV for the day.

On the other hand, SGBs are invested for 8 years with an option to exit from the fifth year onwards.

Better Returns

Needless to say, any investment is done with the motive to earn returns. Sovereign Gold Bonds or SGBs are the best choice when it comes to returns, say experts.

Apart from capital appreciation, SGBs offer an extra 2.5 percent return per annum.

Investment Limits

While there is no limit on purchasing physical gold, gold ETFs and SGBs have minimum investment limits. SGBs also have maximum limit, while there is no such limit in ETFs.

Taxation

Investment in physical form is taxable like any other capital asset.

"If gold is held for more than 3 years, it is taxable as Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG) at 20 percent (exclusive of education cess and surcharge) and Short Term Capital gain is taxable at normal tax slab applicable to the investor,” explains Gopal Bohra, partner, NA Shah Associates. Gold ETFs/gold MFs are also taxable like physical gold.