Tokenomics: Decoding the NFT boom

NFTs is the word that's trending the most right now. According to Google trends, the word crypto, which was once one of the most popular searches on the search engine, has now been replaced by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as the whole world now tries not to miss yet another bandwagon before it's too late. Alexander Amartei, Film Writer and Producer of the upcoming $50 million feature film Antara, Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of GuardianLink.Io and Abinav Varma, Founder and CEO of Ikonz discussed this in detail.

NFTs is the word that's trending the most right now. According to Google trends, the word crypto, which was once one of the most popular searches on the search engine, has now been replaced by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as the whole world now tries not to miss yet another bandwagon before it's too late.

NFTS are being touted as modern day art, enabling users to own rare digital artifacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. All forms of art, tweets, music, gifs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs.

The possibilities of buying and selling digital assets are endless. As per reports from DappRadar and Cointelegraph revealed that people have spent near $23 billion in NFTs in 2021 as compared to $340 million in 2020 and just $41 million in 2018.

The celebrity rush on to the bandwaon has only spurred the trend further with everyone trying to find the next best NFTs. Furthermore the movie making process itself is integrating with the NFT space and transcending into other spheres like gaming.

Alexander Amartei, Film Writer and Producer of the upcoming $50 million dollar feature film Antara, which will sell movie right via NFT, Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of GuardianLink.Io and Abinav Varma, Founder and CEO of Ikonz discussed this in detail.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.