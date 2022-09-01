Tips to buy health insurance and how to make it inflation proof

By Anshul

Mini Treatment costs of critical illnesses has shot up significantly over the years and adequate protection is required to ensure no undue financial stress on family in event of unforeseen hospitalisation.

Medical inflation has risen sharply in India, particularly since the outbreak of COVID-19, thereby having a cascading impact on hospitalisation costs and pushing up mediclaim insurance premiums. In fact, the medical inflation — 14 percent in India last year as per some studies — is higher than many Asian countries such as China and The Philippines. Medical inflation can eat into the finances of individuals as well as families, especially if a person gets hospitalised without a health insurance policy.

Health insurance premiums increase or decrease depending on a policyholder's claims ratio, which has been poor in the last two years i.e. the claim settlement ratio of policyholders has been low. And going forward, it may not ease rather and the medical costs will go up owing to inflation being witnessed in the healthcare industry, as experts said, while also adding that this would translate into further increase in premium costs

H aving a aving a health insurance policy is a basic and fundamental need for every individual. However, one needs to plan it in such a way that it helps beat inflation and can deal with any medical emergency without burning a hole in your pocket.

Here are some practices and norms to follow to buy an inflation-proof health insurance policy:

Buy adequate cover

Policyholders should buy adequate coverage of health insurance and not just look at the high premiums, said Rakesh Goyal — Director of Probus Insurance Broker.

“They should cover each and every family member in the policy. If someone is having a healthy cover from their company, we suggest them to take even personal cover so that higher medical bills can be taken care of,” Goyal told CNBC-TV18.com.

Indraneel Chatterjee — Co-Founder — RenewBuy also advises policyholders to invest a significant portion of the money in insurance. People should plan for health insurance , as per their family’s medical needs and requirements.

"Medical history is an important aspect that should be considered. In case consumers already have medical insurance, they should keep track of the renewal period and get their policies renewed from time to time," he said.

Buy early

One of the best ways to beat medical inflation costs is to start as early as possible in terms of age as with healthier lives, there are better chances of getting higher value cover, said Apaar Kasliwal, ED at PolicyBoss.com.

While comparing health insurance covers, insurers should bear in mind the room rent restrictions, coverage for consumables and cashless hospital network of choice in close vicinity.

Opt for NCB

Another important consideration is to opt for plans offering a higher no-claim bonus (NCB) benefits. There are some covers that offer an increase in cover value basis NCB and hence with each no-claim year in succession ( 25 percent NCB in the first year going to max 100 percent in 2-4 years), one is able to enhance cover value at no extra cost. This is a great way of enhancing your coverage and subsequently keeping medical inflation costs in check, over time, Kasliwal told CNBC-TV18.com.

A no-claim bonus (NCB) is a monetary reward for not filing a claim in a given year. It usually takes the form of additional coverage above and beyond the sum insured under the primary policy.

Go for super top-up plans

Existing policyholders should look at enhancing their cover value by opting for super top-up plans , thus beating inflation. This way, one can ensure considerable risk protection at relatively lower costs, according to Kasliwal.

Super top plans consider the total of all bills that are submitted, regardless of whether they are for a single illness or multiple ones. These plans can be renewed annually.

(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav )