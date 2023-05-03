Three NFOs currently open: Key things to know about these mutual fund offerings

Three new fund offers (NFOs) are open for subscription in the market currently. Read this to know about these funds

Three new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme, UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund and WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund. While NJ Mutual Fund's scheme will be available till June 9, 2023, UTI Mutual Fund's NFO will be open till May 8. The closure date for WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund's NFO is May 17.

NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme

This is an open-ended equity linked saving scheme (ELSS). The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income and long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related instruments. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 500, in multiples of Rs 500.

UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund

This is an open-ended fund, with no entry and exit load. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponds to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund

This is a hybrid scheme with multi asset allocation . The new fund earliest closure date is May 10, 2023 and offer closure date is May 17, 2023. In respect of each purchase/switch-in of units, an exit load of 1 percent is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out within 1 month from the date of allotment. No exit load is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out after 1 month from the date of allotment.

One can invest a minimum of Rs 500 and in multiples of Re 1. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide long term capital appreciation and generate income by investing in instruments across multiple asset classes viz. equity, debt and gold/silver related instruments.

More about NFO and investing in it

An NFO is the first time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by the asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Most mutual fund experts recommend funds that have been around for a while and provide a track record over new offerings. They say that NFO could make sense only when the fund offers something unique that is not available in the market.