Three NFOs currently open: Key things to know about these mutual fund offerings

Three new fund offers (NFOs) are open for subscription in the market currently. Read this to know about these funds

Three new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme, UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund and WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund. While NJ Mutual Fund's scheme will be available till June 9, 2023, UTI Mutual Fund's NFO will be open till May 8. The closure date for WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund's NFO is May 17.

NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme

This is an open-ended equity linked saving scheme (ELSS). The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income and long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related instruments. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 500, in multiples of Rs 500.

UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund

This is an open-ended fund, with no entry and exit load. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponds to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.