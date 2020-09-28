This SBI account can be opened even without KYC documents

State Bank of India (SBI) offers basic savings bank deposit small account for individuals above 18 years old, who do not have officially valid 'know your customer' (KYC) documents. It is primarily meant for the poorer sections of the society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees.

There are many restrictions on the operation of the account due to the relaxed KYC. The account can be converted to regular savings account upon submission of the KYC documents, according to SBI.

Here's all you need to know about SBI's basic savings bank deposit small account:

Eligibility

Anybody who is eligible to open a savings bank account can open a small account too. It can be operated singly, jointly, or with either or survivor, former or survivor, anyone or survivor etc facility.

Where to open

The option to open this account is available at all SBI branches except specialized branches e.g. personal banking branches (PBBs)/special personalize banking (SPB)/ mid corporate group (MCG)/corporate account group (CAG) branches.

Balance limits

Balance at any point in time in the small account should not exceed Rs 50,000, according to SBI. The aggregate of all withdrawals and transfers in a month should not exceed Rs 10,000. The aggregate of all credits in a financial year should not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

If the balance exceeds Rs 50,000 or total credit in the account exceeds Rs 1 lakh in a year, no further transaction is permitted until the full KYC procedure is completed.

Withdrawals allowed

Maximum 4 withdrawals in a month, including ATM withdrawals at own and other bank's ATMs and transactions through other modes including RTGS/NEFT/clearing/branch cash withdrawal/transfer/internet debits/standing instructions/EMI, etc are allowed in SBI's small account. No further customer debits are allowed during the month.

Validity of account

A small account remains operational initially for a period of twelve months, and thereafter for a further period of twelve months if the holder of such an account provides evidence before the bank of having applied for any of the officially valid documents within twelve months of the opening of the account, with the entire relaxation provisions to be reviewed in respect of the said account after 24 months, according to SBI.

If KYC documents are not submitted to the bank within 24 months of opening of the account, no further transaction other than for closure of the account is permitted.

Conversion to a regular savings account