Personal Finance This SBI account can be opened even without KYC documents Updated : September 28, 2020 04:39 PM IST State Bank of India (SBI) offers basic savings bank deposit small account for individuals above 18 years old, who do not have officially valid KYC documents. It is primarily meant for poorer sections of society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees. There are many restrictions in operation of the account due to the relaxed KYC. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.