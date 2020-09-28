  • SENSEX
This SBI account can be opened even without KYC documents

Updated : September 28, 2020 04:39 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) offers basic savings bank deposit small account for individuals above 18 years old, who do not have officially valid KYC documents. 
It is primarily meant for poorer sections of society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees.
There are many restrictions in operation of the account due to the relaxed KYC.
