This SBI account helps you to save for vacation

State Bank of India (SBI) in association with Cox and Kings offers a savings plan for holiday goers. Under this scheme, customers can save monthly amounts in the form of a recurring deposit in order to avail a vacation package listed under 'Holiday Savings Account' packages on Cox & Kings website.

Here's all you need to know about SBI's 'Holiday Savings Account':

How it works

The cost of the package will be divided by 13. Customers will be redirected to the online SBI portal where they can set up an e- Recurring Deposit (e-RD) account for 12 monthly instalments. This e-RD account will be generated in the name(s) of the account holder(s) as the account from which it is funded.

Also read: Here's all you need to know about availing loan against shares from SBI

Interest rate

The e-RD will earn interest as per the prevailing interest rates for the 12-month period. an e-RD account with additional rate of interest for senior citizens will be issued if the option for "Senior Citizen" is selected by the customer and age of the customer is 60 years or above, on the date of creating the recurring deposit, as per date of birth recorded with the bank.

Maturity

The tenor for this product is fixed at 12 months and the amount is decided by Cox & Kings based on the package chosen by the customer. At the end of 12 months, the maturity proceeds will be transferred to Cox & Kings to pay for the pre-selected holiday package.

Also read | SBI gold loan facility: Eligibility, documents required, other features

Cox & Kings will fund the balance amount i.e. the 13th instalment to purchase the package after factoring in the accrued e-RD interest.

On maturity of the e-RD account, the maturity instruction set for the account will be executed and the proceeds will be transferred to Cox & Kings unless customer changes the maturity instruction to be credited to the savings account from which the e-RD account was funded.

Failure to do payment

The penalty in case of delay in payment of instalment of RD is Rs 1.50 for every Rs 100, per month.

Premature closure

Premature closure of this e-RD account is allowed and the bank’s applicable premature withdrawal penalty will be applied. If this e -RD account is closed prematurely, the proceeds will be credited to the account from which the e-RD account was initially funded.

Taxation