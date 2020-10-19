Personal Finance This SBI account helps you to save for vacation Updated : October 19, 2020 04:08 PM IST State Bank of India (SBI) in association with Cox and Kings offers a savings plan for holiday goers. Under this scheme, customers can save monthly amounts in the form of a recurring deposit in order to avail a vacation package listed under 'Holiday Savings Account' packages on Cox & Kings website. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.