This mutual fund has turned Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 4.87 crore in 24 years

Since its inception on August 27, 1998, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund has registered over 21 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The value of Rs 10,000 via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) became Rs 4.87 crore in the last 24 years and an investment of Rs 1 lakh grew to Rs 1.27 crore in 24 years, the fund house said in a statement.

About the fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund is an open ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. The objective of the scheme is long term growth of capital, through investment in equity and equity related instruments across market cap (large, mid and small) companies.

The fund has asset under management (AUM) of Rs 17,406.29 crore as on July 31, 2023. The net asset value (NAV) stands at Rs 1,273.83 as on July 31, 2023.

Fund performance

This Fund NIFTY 500 Total Return Index CAGR Current Value CAGR Current Value 1 Year 14.45 % Rs 11,445 13.69 % Rs 11369 3 Year 20.54 % Rs 12,054 22.81 % Rs 12,281 5 Year 11.13 % Rs 11,113 12.60 % Rs 11,260 Since Inception 21.34 % Rs 12,134 15.90 % Rs 11,590 NAV / Index Value Rs 12,58.75 (August 22, 2023) Rs 26,420.68

(Source: Aditya Birla Capital)

Fund managers

Anil Shah (since October 3, 2012) and Dhaval Joshi (since November 21, 2022) are the fund managers of the scheme. Shah is co-head equity with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC). As a Senior Fund Manager, Anil executes and regularly reviews the investment strategy for equity portfolios.

Joshi, on the other hand, has an overall experience of 15 years in equity research and investments. Prior to joining Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited , he was associated with Sundaram Mutual Fund (India) for around 5 years.

Fund discipline

The scheme allocates at least 65 percent of the net assets to Equity and Equity related Instruments. It invests across various sectors, industries and across stocks in the large, mid and small cap segments. It follows a combination of top-down and bottom-up approach to seek out investable stocks with long-term fundamentals.

It has the flexibility to invest the balance 35 percent in a combination of equity as well as debt and other money market instruments for liquidity purposes

Portfolio holdings

Stock Invested in Sector % of Total Holdings ICICI Bank Private sector bank 9.73% HDFC Bank Private sector bank 7.99% Infosys Computers - software & consulting 5.14% Bharti Airtel Telecom - cellular & fixed line services 4.37% Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Pharmaceuticals 4.12% HCL Technologies Computers - software & consulting 3.80% Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Hospital 3.34% Tata Steel Iron & steel products 3.18% United Spirits Breweries & distilleries 2.89% Axis Bank Private sector bank 2.78%

(Source: Moneycontrol)