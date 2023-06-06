This mutual fund turns Rs 10 lakh investment into Rs 71.5 lakh in 15 years

A SIP in the scheme since its inception would have delivered a CAGR of 14 percent to investors. If Rs 10,000 were invested in the scheme every month for 15 years, an investment of Rs 18 lakh would have grown to Rs 56.4 lakh.

Since its inception on May 23, 2008, the ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.98 percent. For perspective, this return means that Rs 10 lakh invested during the new fund offer (NFO) of scheme would have grown to Rs 71.5 lakh currently. In the same year, an investment in the benchmark of the scheme would have fetched the investor Rs 46.8 lakh, the fund house said.

A SIP in the scheme since its inception would have delivered a CAGR of 14 percent to investors. If Rs 10,000 were invested in the scheme every month for 15 years, an investment of Rs 18 lakh would have grown to Rs 56.4 lakh, the mutual fund house added.

The scheme’s five-year return has grown more than 12 percent from around 69 percent of the time since inception. In the case of its benchmark, the figure stands at 60.7 percent from the time. (Data Source: MFI Explorer. MFI Explorer is a tool provided by ICRA Online Ltd.)

As on May 31, 2023, the scheme has outperformed the Nifty 100 TRI across all timeframes: since inception, 1 year, 3 years, 5 years, 10 years and 15 years.

About the fund

ICICI Prudential Bluechip is one of the largest actively managed large-cap fund with assets of Rs 37,016 crore (May 31, 2023). It has completed 15 years of investment experience. Launched amidst the global financial crisis in May 2008, the scheme has manoeuvred through market turbulences such as trade wars, taper tantrums, geopolitical tensions and interest rate cycles, the fund house said.

Wealth creation journey of the scheme-SIP

SIP Investment Since Inception SIP 10 Years SIP 7 Years SIP 5 Years SIP 3 Years SIP 1 Year SIP Total Amount Invested (in Rs '000) 1,810 1,200 8,40 600 360 120 Market Value as on Month-end (Rs. '000) 5,808.96 2,421.36 1,366.34 877.29 453.88 128.03 Scheme Return (% CAGR) 14.17 13.46 13.66 15.20 15.67 12.70 Scheme* Benchmark Return (% CAGR) 12.94 13.03 13.28 14.11 13.52 10.59 Nifty 50 TRI (% CAGR) 12.83 13.32 14.01 14.91 14.70 12.89

(Source: ICICI Prudential)

The fund manager

Anish Tawakley is the fund manager of the scheme and Deputy CIO-Equity and Head of Research at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

Tawakley said, "Over the years, picking high conviction stocks with buy and hold approach in large-cap companies with proven track record, quality management, good growth potential has worked well for the scheme. As compared to the benchmark, currently, the portfolio is overweight in auto, industrial products & capital goods and telecom."