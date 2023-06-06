This mutual fund turns Rs 10 lakh investment into Rs 71.5 lakh in 15 years

A SIP in the scheme since its inception would have delivered a CAGR of 14 percent to investors. If Rs 10,000 were invested in the scheme every month for 15 years, an investment of Rs 18 lakh would have grown to Rs 56.4 lakh.

Since its inception on May 23, 2008, the ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.98 percent. For perspective, this return means that Rs 10 lakh invested during the new fund offer (NFO) of scheme would have grown to Rs 71.5 lakh currently. In the same year, an investment in the benchmark of the scheme would have fetched the investor Rs 46.8 lakh, the fund house said.

Live Tv

Loading...

A SIP in the scheme since its inception would have delivered a CAGR of 14 percent to investors. If Rs 10,000 were invested in the scheme every month for 15 years, an investment of Rs 18 lakh would have grown to Rs 56.4 lakh, the mutual fund house added.

The scheme’s five-year return has grown more than 12 percent from around 69 percent of the time since inception. In the case of its benchmark, the figure stands at 60.7 percent from the time. (Data Source: MFI Explorer. MFI Explorer is a tool provided by ICRA Online Ltd.)