This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

Since its inception on April 25, 2000, Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund has registered a 9.16 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The value of Rs 10,000 via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) became Rs 1.14 crore in the last 23 years, the fund house said in a statement.

About the fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund is an open ended dynamic asset allocation fund. This is a kind of hybrid fund, which changes its asset allocation i.e. equity and fixed income allocations, dynamically according to market conditions.

As per the fund house, the fund managers invest into opportunities available across the market capitalisation. They use top down approach to identify growth sectors and bottom up approach to identify individual stocks.