This mutual fund has turned Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 4.87 crore in 24 years

The investment of Rs 1 lakh invested during the new fund offer (NFO) of this scheme would have grown to Rs 65.20 lakh currently. Read this to find more about the fund

Since its inception on July 5, 1999 the SBI Contra Fund has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent. For perspective, this return means that Rs 1 lakh invested during the new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme would have grown to Rs 65.20 lakh currently. If Rs 10,000 were invested in the scheme as Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) every month, the investment would have grown to Rs 4.87 crore, the mutual fund house added.

The total amount invested through SIP currently stands at Rs 28.8 lakh and the folios are at 8.78 lakh. The asset under management (AUM) of the scheme is Rs 11,893 crore as of June 30, 2023.

About the fund

This is an open-ended equity scheme following contrarian investment strategy. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund as of Jul 05, 2023 is Rs 258.60 for growth option of its regular plan. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.89 percent for regular plan as on March 31, 2023 and attracts an exit load of 1 percent if redeemed within 1 year. The minimum investment required is Rs 5,000 and minimum additional investment is Rs 1,000. The minimum SIP investment is Rs 500.

There are two plans available, regular and direct with growth and Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) options.

About contra funds

Contra funds are open ended equity schemes which follows a contrarian strategy. Here the fund managers place their bets on those that aren't performing well and are considered undervalued rather than focusing on those equities that seem to be promising at the moment.

Experts say that these are a risky affair and investors who have advanced knowledge of macro trends and prefer to take selective bets for higher returns compared to other equity funds should only pick them. Also, in the short-term, investors should note that the risks with investing in a Contra Fund are higher as compared to investing in other companies from similar sectors that are performing well.

Stocks in SBI Contra Fund's portfolio

Stock Invested in Sector Value(Mn) % of Total Holdings GAIL (India) Ltd. Gas transmission/marketing 3899.7 3.69% ICICI Bank Ltd. Private sector bank 2980.7 2.82% Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Other bank 2590.8 2.45% HDFC Bank Ltd. Private sector bank 2325.9 2.20% Axis Bank Ltd. Private sector bank 2291 2.17% - Tech Mahindra Ltd. Computers - software & consulting 2219.8 2.10% Torrent Power Ltd. Integrated power utilities 2185.6 2.07% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Foreign equity 2127.2 2.01% Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Power - transmission 1964.3 1.86% Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. Housing finance company 1953.9 1.85%

(Source: Moneycontrol)

Fund managers

Dinesh Balachandran and Mohit Jain are the fund managers of the scheme. While Balanchandran has been managing scheme since May 2018, Jain joined in November 2017. They have total experience of over 21 years.

Comparison with similar schemes

Fund name 3-year return 5-year return 10-year return SBI Contra Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Contra Fund 41.29% 19.94% 17.51% Kotak India EQ Contra Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Contra Fund 27.87% 15.93% 17.24% Invesco India Contra Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Contra Fund 24.87% 14.88% 20.35%

(Source: Moneycontrol)