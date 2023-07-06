This mutual fund has turned Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 4.87 crore in 24 years

The investment of Rs 1 lakh invested during the new fund offer (NFO) of this scheme would have grown to Rs 65.20 lakh currently. Read this to find more about the fund

Since its inception on July 5, 1999 the SBI Contra Fund has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent. For perspective, this return means that Rs 1 lakh invested during the new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme would have grown to Rs 65.20 lakh currently. If Rs 10,000 were invested in the scheme as Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) every month, the investment would have grown to Rs 4.87 crore, the mutual fund house added.

The total amount invested through SIP currently stands at Rs 28.8 lakh and the folios are at 8.78 lakh. The asset under management (AUM) of the scheme is Rs 11,893 crore as of June 30, 2023.

About the fund

This is an open-ended equity scheme following contrarian investment strategy. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund as of Jul 05, 2023 is Rs 258.60 for growth option of its regular plan. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.89 percent for regular plan as on March 31, 2023 and attracts an exit load of 1 percent if redeemed within 1 year. The minimum investment required is Rs 5,000 and minimum additional investment is Rs 1,000. The minimum SIP investment is Rs 500.