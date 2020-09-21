This LIC plan secures your child's future by offering survival benefits

State insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offers 'New Children’s Money Back Plan' to meet the educational, marriage and other needs of growing children through survival benefits. This plan offers financial security to the child up to 25 years of age by offering a lump sum amount along with maturity.

Additionally, it provides for the risk cover on the life of child during the policy term . The plan can be purchased by any of the parent or grand parent for a child aged 0 to 12 years.

Here are key things to know about LIC's 'New Children’s Money Back Plan':

Survival Benefits

On the life assured surviving on each of the policy anniversary coinciding with or immediately following the completion of ages 18 years, 20 years and 22 years, 20 percent of the basic sum assured on each occasion will be payable, provided the policy is in -force.

Maturity Period and Benefits

The policy period is on the premise of maturity age which is 25 years of age minus the age of entry.

On life assured surviving the policy term, provided the policy is in-force, 'Sum Assured on Maturity' along with vested simple reversionary bonuses and final additional bonus, if any, will be payable; where sum assured on maturity is equal to 40 percent of the basic sum assured.

Sum Assured

The minimum basic sum assured is Rs 1 lakh and there is no limit on maximum basic sum assured.

Premium payments

Premiums can be paid regularly at yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly mode (through NACH or through salary deduction (SSS) only) over the premium paying term of the policy.

Death Benefits

On the death of the insured, the sum payable is complete sum assured at demise including bonuses to the sum.

Grace Period

premium is not paid before the expiry of the days of grace, the policy lapses.

The above grace period will also apply to rider premiums which are payable along with premium for base policy.

Revival