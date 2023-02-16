This fixed deposit investment strategy helps you earn more

Fixed deposits are among the most popular deposit schemes for Indian consumers and even more so with the RBI regularly hiking interest rates. Read this to understand how you can get a bigger bang for your buck through this strategy.

In an effort to balance issues of liquidity and inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been hiking interest rates at every Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting since May. There have been six straight rate hikes so far, resulting in a total repo rate hike of 250 bps. Consequently, banks have followed suit and raised interest rates on their fixed deposits. Given that, FDs may seem smart choice and conservative investors are likely to jump the gun.

But one does not know whether the rate hike cycle has already ended or will continue for more time to come. The better alternative, therefore, is to opt for the fixed deposit (FD) laddering, analysts say.

What is this FD laddering?

Fixed deposit laddering is a process of spreading investment in FDs over multiple maturity tenures or maturity buckets, whereby investors hold the chance to earn a higher return and even address the liquidity needs.

Let's understand with an example:

If X has to invest a lump sum of Rs 10 lakh in a five-year FD, he can divide it into smaller parts with the laddering technique. This can be of Rs 2 lakh each across maturities ranging from 1-5 years. He can choose to invest smaller sums in shorter duration FDs and incrementally increase the quantum of investment into longer tenor FDs.

With this, X will have FDs maturing each year, which would provide the liquidity buffer. In case of emergency, he can liquidate the smallest tenor FD, thus, minimising the amount lost in the form of penalties.

How can it be useful now?

FDs are viable for short-term capital protection, such as in case of parking emergency funds. As interest rates are on an upward track, it is best to ladder investments and invest them for shorter periods so that investors can reinvest them on maturity to get higher returns, experts say.

By choosing FD laddering, an investor can make the most of fluctuating rates of interest, instead of locking funds at a rate which turns out to be lower in the long run.

Laddering will also take care of liquidity issues and provide investors with regular returns periodically. Investors who mainly depend on FDs, especially senior citizens, can use it effectively to enhance their return.

Another benefit of FD laddering is reducing losses from premature withdrawal. Generally, banks charge some extra amount when an investor opts for premature withdrawal. With laddering deposits, he/she can also wait for better rates in the market to invest in.

As each of the ‘steps’ matures, they can invest in some other financial instrument offering higher returns as per the risk appetite.

FD rates in India now

Bank FD Names For General Citizens (p.a.) For Senior Citizens (p.a) State Bank of India (SBI) 3.00% to 6.75% 3.50% to 7.25% HDFC Bank 3.00% to 7.00% 3.50% to 7.75% ICICI Bank 3.00% to 7.90% 3.50% to 7.50% IDBI Bank 3.00% to 6.75% 3.50% to 7.50% Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.75% to 7.10% 3.25% to 7.60% RBL Bank 3.25% to 7.80% 3.75% to 8.30% KVB Bank 4.00% to 7.25% 5.90% to 7.65% Punjab National Bank 3.50% to 7.25% 4.00% to 7.75% Canara Bank 3.25% to 7.00% 3.25% to 7.50% Axis Bank 3.50% to 7.26% 3.50% to 8.01% Bank of Baroda 3.00% to 7.05% 3.50% to 7.55% IDFC First Bank 3.50% to 7.50% 4.00% to 8.00%

(Source: Bankbazaar)