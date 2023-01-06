This facility of EPFO let's you get pension without any delay

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) runs a programme "Nirbadh Sewa" under which subscribers can get a Pension Payment Order (PPO) on the date of retirement.
The Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) runs a programme- ‘Nirbadh Sewa’ - a facility that allows members to get pension without any delay within days of their retirement. With this, subscribers can get pension payment order (PPO) on the date of retirement only. Under this, all regional offices of EPFO organize monthly webinar "Prayaas an endeavour to release PPO on the day of retirement".
Employees retiring within 03 months are invited for guidance and training in webinar along with employers, EPFO said.
EPFO recently shared the benefits of ‘Nirbadh Sewa’ through an infographic on its official Twitter handle.
EPFO members to get pension without any delay through ‘Nirbadh Sewa’#EPFO #SocialSecurity #AmritMahotsav #Pensioners @PMOIndia @byadavbjp @Rameswar_Teli @LabourMinistry @mygovindia @PIB_India @MIB_India @CBC_MIB @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/knUJEu9ACO— EPFO (@socialepfo) January 4, 2023
PPO is an unique 12-digit number that enables pensioners to receive their pension. Along with the Life Certificate, which is required to submit every year, PPO number is crucial.
Here are the steps to know your PPO number:
Step 1:
Logon to the official website
Step 2: Go to pensioner's portal
Step 3: Click on 'Know your PPO number'
Step 4: Submit either bank account number of PF number
Click on submit and you will get your PPO number
The PPO number is sent to every retiring employee through a letter by the EPFO. It is a necessary document for every person who has retired or is on the verge of retirement. A PPO number serves as a point of reference for any contact with the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO).
