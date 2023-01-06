English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News

This facility of EPFO let's you get pension without any delay

This facility of EPFO let's you get pension without any delay

This facility of EPFO let's you get pension without any delay
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Jan 6, 2023 7:08:14 PM IST (Published)

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) runs a programme "Nirbadh Sewa" under which subscribers can get a Pension Payment Order (PPO) on the date of retirement.

The Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) runs a programme- ‘Nirbadh Sewa’ - a facility that allows members to get pension without any delay within days of their retirement. With this, subscribers can get pension payment order (PPO) on the date of retirement only. Under this, all regional offices of EPFO organize monthly webinar "Prayaas an endeavour to release PPO on the day of retirement".

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

IST4 Min(s) Read

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank losing share in debit card post Citi deal, here's what data suggests

Axis Bank losing share in debit card post Citi deal, here's what data suggests

IST2 Min(s) Read

What is ChatGPT and what makes it worth a possible $30 billion?

What is ChatGPT and what makes it worth a possible $30 billion?

IST2 Min(s) Read


Employees retiring within 03 months are invited for guidance and training in webinar along with employers, EPFO said.
EPFO recently shared the benefits of ‘Nirbadh Sewa’ through an infographic on its official Twitter handle.
PPO is an unique 12-digit number that enables pensioners to receive their pension. Along with the Life Certificate, which is required to submit every year, PPO number is crucial.
Here are the steps to know your PPO number:
Step 1:
Logon to the official website
Step 2: Go to pensioner's portal
Step 3: Click on 'Know your PPO number'
Step 4: Submit either bank account number of PF number
Click on submit and you will get your PPO number
The PPO number is sent to every retiring employee through a letter by the EPFO. It is a necessary document for every person who has retired or is on the verge of retirement. A PPO number serves as a point of reference for any contact with the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO).
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EPFEPFOpensionretirement

Previous Article

India GDP Live 2023 | Indian economy estimated to grow 7% this fiscal

Next Article

IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 released: Check how to download and other details

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X