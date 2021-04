The age-old adage ‘health is wealth’ succinctly encapsulates a new offer rolled out by the state-run Central Bank of India.

In a bid to encourage people towards getting inoculated against COVID-19, the public-sector bank has launched the ‘Immune India Deposit Scheme’, a special fixed deposit scheme offering an additional interest of 25 basis points (bps) (or 0.25 percent) above the applicable rates for those who take both the vaccine jabs. Senior citizens will be eligible for the extra interest of up to 0.5 percent.

To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product "Immune India Deposit Scheme" for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated.

Earlier, the lender had announced that they will reimburse the cost of vaccination incurred by their employees. The cost of inoculation of those who are dependent on the employees of the Central Bank of India will also be reimbursed, the bank had said.

To support the Government initiative in fighting COVID 19 Pandemic, Top Management of Central Bank of India approved and extended the reimbursement cost of the COVID 19 Vaccine to all their Employees and dependents across Pan India.

Besides the Central Bank of India, the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Canara Bank have also announced that they would reimburse the cost of vaccination — Rs 250 per dose per head — incurred by their employees who are above 45 years of age and their family members.