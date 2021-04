The current uncertainties around life and money prompted people to opt for life insurance policies offering pure protection and guaranteed returns. Besides, increased financial awareness, turbulent markets and falling interest rates gave prominence to guaranteed return life insurance solutions such as term plans, for people looking to conserve wealth with secured returns in a risk-free manner.

According to Kamlesh Rao, MD and CEO Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, there has been a pull for both protection and guaranteed plans from new customers joining the pool, as well as from old ones questioning the value of their existing covers and opting for adequate insurance.

In view of this, let's take a look at key factors one should consider while buying protection and guaranteed products:

Financial goal

As per Rao, every individual has unique goals, responsibilities and risk-taking abilities. Thereby, the need for life insurance solutions is also different for different individuals.

Keeping this at the core, Rao believes that it is important that individuals first analyse the financial goals they want to protect, evaluate income and liabilities

Check needs

Rao thinks it is important to calculate the sum that will adequately cover the evolving and new-age risks.

"Insurers today offer products that can be tailor-made and personalized to one’s specific needs. Individuals should opt for such plans and secure themselves and their loved ones with comprehensive coverage," he explains.

Are there any specific products one should focus on?

According to Rao, it is important for individuals to keep evaluating their financial goals, and risks that can hinder these aspirations.

People with children should definitely opt for a child plan to ensure that nothing deters the two key financial milestones of their child - education and marriage," he opines.

For customers looking for risk-free guaranteed income and goal-based savings, Rao thinks that life insurance plans offering guaranteed returns are best.

"Those planning for hassle-free retirement can opt for retirement benefit plans. And, individuals with a bit of risk appetite can invest their money in a ULIP plan and see their finances growing. Given the current environment with increased risk awareness and changing investment patterns, people should opt for products that offer flexibilities, can attune to short-term and long-term goals besides providing robust financial assurance," he elaborates.