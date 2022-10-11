Things to know before buying home insurance

By CNBCTV18.COM

One of the most important investments made by you in your lifetime will be the purchase of a home. Hence after this major investment has been made, one more investment — that of protecting your home from unforeseen losses — becomes very important. This can be done through the purchase of an appropriate home insurance policy.

Home insurance is property insurance that covers accidents, damages and theft. It can be purchased for a pre-defined tenure that may be for one year or multiple years. Multiple year plans are more cost effective. Various customised home insurance policies are on offer by a number of leading insurance policies, and additional coverage can be obtained by paying a higher premium. The reimbursed amount can be used for repairs and replenishment of lost items.

Types of Coverage

A 'standard home insurance' plan covers damages caused through fire, accident, theft and other hazards. An additional premium can be paid to include damage due to natural calamities such as floods and earthquakes; damage to valuable assets and personal belongings; and even payment of expenses for temporary shelter that may be availed of in case evacuation is required. Hence home insurance is not restricted to the structure of the house, but even the contents and safety of the occupants.

A 'comprehensive home insurance' plan covers your home, the items within it, its structure and the safety of people living on the premises under one umbrella policy. The insurance premium will depend on the value of the property and the items being insured, their value, the structure of the premises and the number of people within.

It is possible to opt for a 'content only' policy. This comes handy for those living in rented accommodation, and even in cases where your housing society is already providing basic insurance cover. It covers damage or loss of items such as jewellery and other valuables. The premium will be based on the market value of the items under coverage, as will be the reimbursement in case of damage or loss.

It is highly recommended that all housing societies invest in insurance cover. Societies usually opt for coverage of structural damage. This covers reimbursement in case of damage due to break-ins, theft of society property, fire or any other natural calamity. If your society has taken such a policy, it may be a good idea to supplement it with your personal 'content only' coverage to protect your personal belongings. Insurance companies may charge a lower premium if the housing society already has fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and security systems in place.

The period of coverage is valid regardless of your physical presence on the premises. Hence with the proper insurance policy you can travel or be away from your residence for prolonged periods without any need for worry.

Exceptions to the rule

One must note, however, that there are some mishaps that insurance will not cover. These include 'Acts of God' such as major natural calamities; damage due to deliberate or inadvertent negligence;  damage due to termites and other pests; damage caused by a mala fide action by a member; and damage due to force majeure such as war or terrorist activities. Despite these exclusions, the benefits of taking a home insurance policy outweigh the exceptions.

Home insurance also gives you a major intangible benefit: peace of mind. Once your home is insured, you will be able to rest easy without having to worry about what might possibly happen with your precious investment. The importance of this cannot be overstated. However safe and strong your premises may be, a house truly becomes a home only when it gives you a feeling of calm and peace. If nothing else, this is one reason why home insurance should top your list of priorities.

The author, Rishabh Siroya is Founder at Legend Siroya and President at Elect Naredco NextGen.