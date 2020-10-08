Personal Finance Things to consider before foreclosing a loan account Updated : October 08, 2020 07:08 PM IST Loan foreclosure is the full repayment of the remaining loan amount in one single payment instead of paying it back in multiple equated monthly installments (EMIs). Borrowers may look at foreclosing a loan when their repayment capacity increases. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.