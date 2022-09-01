Things to consider before buying maternity health insurance plans

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor

It's no secret that motherhood is one of the most important and joyous phases of a woman's life. As exciting and gratifying as motherhood is, there are also many challenges to overcome along the way, amongst which is the high cost of health care during pregnancy.

Apart from the delivery charges, there are so many other additional medical expenses that can simply add an immense financial burden during the time. Worried already? Don’t be, as having an option of choosing a higher sum insured for maternity plans can not only help you deal with maternity expenses other than delivery charges but also offer maximum coverage.

But first, let us understand

What Is A Maternity Plan?

Maternity plans are designed especially to cover expenses related to delivery and are bought along with a base health insurance plan. These plans are designed in a way such that individuals are offered coverage against the different types of maternity expenses.

The coverage in maternity health insurance plans varies from insurer to insurer, however, most maternity health insurance plans include pre and post-hospitalization expenses, normal or cesarean deliveries cost, and a few more. But, before buying a maternity health insurance plan there are certain things that you need to be aware of, some of which are listed below:

Important Things To Consider About Maternity Health Insurance Plans

1. Waiting Period

Many people often remain confused about the right time to get maternity health insurance plans. If you are one of those, then please understand that you must buy a maternity plan sooner than later as most plans have a waiting period of at least 2 years and few plans are available with a waiting period of a minimum of 9 months. So, it is better to check the waiting period as well as get this benefit at the earliest.

2. Coverage Offered

Make sure to check the coverage that is offered under the maternity plan so that you are informed about the expenses that are already covered. In general, most maternity health insurance plans provide coverage for pre and post-partum healthcare expenses, vaccination costs for newborn babies, and a few more. Along with inclusions, also check the exclusions to avoid discrepancies as there are chances that different maternity-related expenses such as IVF, abortion, and more may not be covered.

Take Away

In a nutshell, it can be said that a maternity health insurance plan with the required sum insured is a must-have for all those who wish to make the blissful phase of parenthood stress-free. So, keep the above-mentioned things in mind and make sure to get a maternity plan at the earliest.

(The author, Ankit Agrawal, is co-founder and CEO at InsuranceDekho. Views expressed are personal.)