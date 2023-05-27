Fixed deposits are among the most popular deposit schemes for Indian consumers and they are anticipating the benefit of all previous big repo rate hikes to be passed on to bank FDs. Know all about how you can get better returns from this investment instrument.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its last policy, hit the pause button on repo rate hikes. However, the recent overall rise gives fixed deposit (FD) investors a favourable scenario. They are anticipating the benefit of all previous big repo rate hikes to be passed on to the bank FDs. While nothing certain can be said on that, two strategies that can help investors now are FD laddering and the barbell route.

Live Tv

Loading...

Fixed deposit laddering is a process of spreading investment in FDs over multiple maturity tenures or maturity buckets, whereby investors hold the chance to earn a higher return and even address the liquidity needs. On the other hand, barbell allows investors to distribute their portfolio between short-term and long-term FDs, without having any exposure to intermediate term FDs.

Understanding FD laddering and the use case

If one has to invest a lump sum of Rs 10 lakh in a five-year FD, he can divide it into smaller parts with the laddering technique. This can be of Rs 2 lakh each across maturities ranging from 1-5 years. They can choose to invest smaller sums in shorter duration FDs and incrementally increase the quantum of investment into longer tenure FDs.