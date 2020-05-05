Personal Finance These post office saving schemes offer income tax benefits Updated : May 05, 2020 03:30 PM IST Investment in some of these schemes also qualifies for income tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Using these schemes, investors can claim a deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year from taxable income. Interest rates on these post office saving schemes move in line with the government's interest rates on small savings schemes, which are revised on a quarterly basis. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365