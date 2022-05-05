These LIC policyholders can’t apply for discounted shares; here’s why?

The Life Insurance Corporation’s initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on May 4 and will close on May 9. As per LIC, there is an employee reservation of 1.58 crore shares while 2.21 crore shares are reserved for LIC policyholders. While policyholders will get Rs 60 discount per share, not all policyholders are eligible for the reservation and the discount.

Here are the details of the policyholders who won’t qualify the eligibility criteria.

Two policyholders who have a joint Demat account

Policyholders with a joint Demat account in the names of their spouses and themselves while they have separate policies aren’t eligible for the discount as individual applications from both Demat account beneficiaries are not permitted under SEBI ICDR Regulations. Therefore, only the first/primary beneficiary's name can be used to submit an application for LIC IPO and subsequent discount.

Policyholders who do not have their PAN linked with their LIC policy

Only applicants who had linked their PAN with their LIC policy before February 28 2022 can apply for the issue. Policyholders who have not done so will not be eligible to apply.

NRIs won’t be eligible

Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the discount. NRIs cannot apply via the Policyholder Reservation Portion for the IPO.

Group policy holders are not eligible

Group policy holders will not be eligible to apply for the discount. Other than group policies, all policies are eligible for bidding in the Policyholder Reservation Portion. Therefore, group policyholders like the subscribers of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana will not be eligible.

Policy nominees will not be eligible

A nominee named in a LIC policy is not allowed to bid for LIC shares in his name. Under the Policyholder Reservation Portion, only policyholders are eligible to bid.

Deceased Annuity Policy Holders are not eligible

The spouse of a deceased annuity policyholder who is receiving annuities is not eligible to apply for the LIC's equity shares in the issue under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.