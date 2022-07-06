Homepersonal finance news

These credit card purchases cannot be converted into EMIs

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
While the EMI conversion facility seems to be a winning proposition for card users, it is not available on all big-ticket purchases

Converting credit card expenses into equated monthly instalments (EMIs) helps a user make high-priced purchases without burning a hole in their pocket. Users are allowed to convert their entire bill or a part of it into EMIs. Generally, credit card issuers allow customers the option to convert the dues for any transaction above a threshold value into EMIs, at a lower interest cost and for a comfortable tenure. The facility can also be availed by those who cannot make immediate repayment prior to the due date. The option is available on a variety of items that can be purchased using a credit card such as electronic devices, travel expenses, clothes, lifestyle related expenses and insurance expenses.
Here's a look at some credit card purchases which cannot be converted into EMIs.
Gold and jewellery – Back in 2013, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks not to convert gold purchases done through credit cards into EMIs in a bid to curb retail consumption of the yellow metal. Earlier, many banks aggressive in the credit card business offered EMI facility on the purchase of gold and diamond jewellery. A similar guideline was issued by the RBI in 2018 again, prompting most banks to stop the EMI options in credit cards purchases of jewellery.
Older purchases – HDFC Bank does not allow credit card transactions which have crossed 60 days or more to be converted into EMIs. Some banks may not allow a user to convert purchases over a month old into EMIs. A credit card user may not be allowed to split fuel bills or cash transactions into EMIs.
