These banks offer up to 7.5% interest rate on savings accounts

A savings bank account is perhaps the most basic instrument for investors providing easy liquidity as well as fetching an interest on the money kept as a deposit. While several banks have recently lowered their interest rates on savings deposits, a few banks are still offering up to 7.50 percent on their savings account. These banks are known as small finance banks.

When compared to larger peers, interest rates on savings accounts in the case of small finance banks are higher for both regular citizens and senior citizens. This is because these banks by design are focused on financial inclusion.

“They are primarily built to undertake basic banking activities to un-served and underserved sections including small business units, small and marginal farmers, micro and small industries and unorganized entities,” according to AU small finance bank.

However, they can perform all basic banking activities just like any commercial bank.

Currently, IDFC First Bank claims to offer an interest rate of up to 7 percent on its savings deposits.

Another small finance bank—Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 4 percent for the balance of up to Rs 1 lakh, 5 percent for balance more than 1 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh. It offers a 5.25 percent rate on a balance of more than 5 lakh and up to Rs 50 lakh. For a balance of over 50 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh, the interest rate is 6.25 percent. The lender offers a 6.5 percent rate on balances that exceed Rs 5 crore.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, on the other hand, offers interest rates of 5 percent on a balance amount of up to Rs 1 lakh, 6 percent on incremental balance above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 25 lakh and 7.25 percent on incremental balance above Rs 25 lakh.

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers a rate of 3.50 percent on balances up to Rs 1 lakh. It offers 7 percent rate on balances above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 5 crore. For balance above 5 crore and up to Rs 30 crore, it offers a rate of 7.25 percent. The lender offers 7.50 percent rate on balances up to Rs 50 crore.

In comparison, State Bank of India (SBI) currently offers a 2.75 percent rate on deposits up to Rs 1 lakh and above it.