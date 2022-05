Following the Reserve Bank of India’s revision in repo rates, several banks have revised interest rates on fixed/bulk deposits. The latest are private sector lenders, IDFC First Bank and ICICI bank. IDFC First Bank has raised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore with effect from May 27, 2022. ICICI Bank has hiked the interest rates of its fixed deposits for the second time this month. The new rates are applicable on deposits above Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore with effect from May 27, 2022.