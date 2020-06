Several banking charges are likely to be restored from July 1, 2020. This includes ATM cash withdrawal charges and non-maintenance of minimum account balance (MAB) penalties. Due to coronavirus lockdown, the government earlier waived all these charges till June 30.

Since there is no new announcement on the same, previous ATM withdrawal and MAB rules of the banks will again be applicable from July 1.

As per the banking rules, customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the permitted number of free transactions. These ATM card charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customers' account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country.

Banks also require their savings account customers to maintain a certain MAB, which vary depending on factors such as branch location. For non-maintenance of MAB, banks charge some fine from the customers. The amount of penalty in this case varies in different branch locations, based on the degree of shortfall.

For SBI branches, customers located in metro and urban areas are required to maintain MAB of Rs 3,000. Semi-urban and rural branches customers are required to maintain MAB of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

In HDFC Bank, metro and urban area customers are required to maintain MAB of Rs 10,000 each. In semi-urban branches, the regular savings account holders are required to maintain MAB of Rs 5,000 every month.