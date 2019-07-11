Finance
These are the instances where TDS is deducted
Updated : July 11, 2019 04:51 PM IST
The TDS on salary is required to be deducted on the basis of average rate of income tax of the taxpayer for that financial year.
On interest other than interest on securities, a TDS of 10 percent is levied.
The TDS rate on brokerage or commission is 10 percent.
