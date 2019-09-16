These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance
Updated : September 16, 2019 02:52 PM IST
Most equity mutual funds have also performed poorly over the past one year period, with some funds giving negative returns.
However, analysts still don't advise exiting from mutual funds at this critical time.
On a month-on-month basis, the weight of oil & gas, NBFCs, tech, autos, retail, healthcare, and consumer increased, while that of PSU banks, metals, utilities, capital goods, private banks, infrastructure and media moderated.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more