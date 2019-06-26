These 11 companies have themselves to blame as their stocks tank 50-90% in H1CY19
Updated : June 26, 2019 08:41 AM IST
High pledged shares, mounting debt, defaults and bad management practices have marred these stocks, resulting in losses for investors.
For those who are already invested in these stocks, Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd said it would be prudent to book losses and look for companies that have strong fundamentals, healthy balance sheet and better growth prospects.
Most of the stocks in the broader market are in a downtrend due to varied business challenges. Unless a meaningful change in the business cycle occurs, one should refrain from hunting for bargains, suggest experts.
